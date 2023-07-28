Repeat offender arrested in New Westminster after allegedly threatening man’s life with knife

Charges are being recommended against a man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill someone in New Westminster earlier this week.

Police say they were called to Columbia Square Plaza around noon on July 25 and quickly located the suspect based on a description given by a man he’s accused of threatening.

“Officers arrested this suspect without incident and he was transported to New Westminster Police Department cells,” reads a statement the NWPD issued Friday.

The suspect has multiple court-ordered conditions, according to police.

Recommended charges against him include one count of assault with a weapon, one count of uttering threats and two counts of breach of probation.

Police aren’t naming the suspect in the incident, but are hoping to learn more about it through public tips.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.