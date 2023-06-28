Repeat offender arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting 24-year-old woman in East Vancouver: police
A 24-year-old woman was assaulted in East Vancouver on Tuesday, and police say the suspect has been arrested and charged.
Steven Raymond Edwards, 42, is facing one charge of assault with a weapon in connection to the incident, which happened near Kingsway and Nanaimo Street around 1 p.m., according to the Vancouver Police Department.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, the VPD said the victim called 911 following the stranger assault and, with the help of two witnesses, police were able to arrest the suspect within minutes.
Online court records suggest Edwards is no stranger to police.
A man by that name was first charged in 2002 with theft $5,000 or under.
More recently, three charges were laid against him in connection to an incident on Feb. 7, 2022—two of which were for assault with a weapon while one was for assault causing bodily harm.
He was also charged with assault with a weapon for an offence in New Westminster on Nov. 1, 2021, according to online court records.
Days later, on Nov. 9, he was charged with “fear of injury or damage to person or property” in Vancouver Provincial Court.
Edwards is scheduled to appear in the same court on Wednesday morning following his most recent alleged offence.
