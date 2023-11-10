Repair work on damaged Delta overpass pushed to 2024: transportation ministry

Work to repair an overpass that was damaged when it was hit by a truck in Delta has been pushed back to 2024 after concerns were raised about the impact on traffic over the holiday season.

The Highway 17A crossing was struck by an over-height vehicle driving on Highway 99 in July. B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation says work to repair the "heavily damaged crossing" will be "extensive."

The province announced Tuesday that work would begin later this month but reversed course Thursday.

"The repairs require lane closures and detours, and concerns were raised by Delta’s business community about the effect to businesses during the important holiday season," a statement from the ministry said, adding that work will not begin until January of 2024.

The work will take place over 12 weeks, a timeline that accounts for potential delays due to winter weather, and is expected to be complete by April.

"The Highway 17A overpass is a critical connection for our community, especially our agricultural community. I look forward to the completion of repairs in time for the increased farming activity in the spring,” Delta Mayor George Harvie said in a statement.

A revised plan for the work, including information about road and lane closures, will be released in the new year.