Reopening anxiety 'quite common' as COVID-19 restrictions lift, B.C. psychologist says

Feelings of anxiety are perfectly normal as British Columbians adjust to life without some of the province's longstanding COVID-19 restrictions, according to one expert.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Steven Taylor said experiencing a sense of reopening anxiety is probably "quite common" now that officials have ditched B.C.'s indoor mask mandate, which was in place for much of the pandemic.

He recommended those who are feeling nervous continue taking personal precautions until they're more comfortable, such as wearing a mask even though it's not required.

"There's no race to be ditching your mask," Taylor told CTV Morning Live on Monday.

"People have been through a lot of stress during COVID-19, they don't need to stress about when they should take their mask off. That's their choice and we should show some compassion for other people."

Health officials have reiterated a similar message, urging people to be respectful of one another as everyone adjusts to their new circumstances.

Shortly before the COVID-19 crisis started, Taylor published a book called The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for The Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Diseases. He said if COVID-19 is like past pandemics, some of the mental health impacts won't be properly understood for years.

"That said, however, we expect that most people will emotionally bounce back once the restrictions are lifted," he added.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she would continue to wear a mask in some situations, including on public transit, where riders are often stuck in close quarters.

Taylor suggested people who are already comfortable without a mask keep one handy so they can wear it as a courtesy when it seems situationally appropriate.

"Personally, I walk around with a mask in my back pocket, and if I walk into a store and no one's wearing masks, I'm cool with that," he said. "But if I get in an elevator and everyone's masked up then I think, well, out of their consideration I will put on a mask."

B.C.'s latest mask mandate just ended on Friday, after being implemented back in August 2021. The province was also under a previous mask mandate from November 2020 until July 2021.

Masks are still required in certain settings, such as doctor's offices, and business owners are allowed to implement their own masking requirements as they see fit.

Some people quickly embraced the lack of a mandate, including those who went partying at Vancouver nightclubs over the weekend.

"People are absolutely partying like it's 2019," Jeff Guignard of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees of B.C. told CTV News on Saturday.

If COVID-19 transmission and hospital admissions continue declining in the province, as they have been for several weeks, officials expect to lift the proof-of-vaccination requirement next, on April 8.