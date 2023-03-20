Renewed call for tips 15 years after B.C. man's mysterious disappearance

Homicide investigators are once again asking the public to help solve the mysterious case of Kellen McElwee, the young man from Burnaby, B.C., who disappeared without a trace 15 years ago.

The last known sighting of 25-year-old McElwee was at the Keg Steakhouse on 202 Avenue in Langley on the night of March 19, 2008.

His grey 2006 Honda Civic was found parked in Burnaby, a couple kilometres from McElwee's apartment, days later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which handles missing person cases when foul play is suspected, took conduct of the case the following month.

On Monday, one day after the 15th anniversary of McElwee's disappearance, IHIT put out a renewed plea for any tips that could help them uncover what happened to him.

"We’re asking anyone with new information or who has yet to speak with police to contact us," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.

Years after the case opened, Pierotti said IHIT remains "dedicated to Kellen's family."

Early in the investigation, police found surveillance video of a person of interest inside McElwee's apartment building at 4132 Halifax Street on the night he went missing. Investigators have yet to identify him.

Pierotti said authorities are hopeful the individual's jacket – a puffy Christian Audigier-style coat with fur around the hood – will trigger someone's memory.

“We believe this person may have information that could help advance this investigation,” Pierotti said.

McElwee is described as white, 5'10" tall, approximately 220 lbs. with dirty blond hair and blue eyes. He has a black and white dragon tattoo below his left shoulder.

IHIT said the Burnaby resident would now be 40 years old.

Anyone with information on the McElwee case can contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.