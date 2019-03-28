

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government is reminding drivers that winter tire regulations have been extended to the end of April on many highways because of early spring snowfall.

The regulations are currently in effect for most highways in the province and people should ensure their vehicles are equipped with tires that have the mountain-snowflake or mud-and-snow symbols when travelling on designated routes.

The tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Most highways affected by the extension are in the Interior and northern parts of the province, where road conditions can change quickly and snowfall is still possible.

Editor's note: The Sea to Sky Highway and Malahat Highway have not been included in the winter tire extension. Regulations will be lifted on March 31.