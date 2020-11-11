VANCOUVER -- Most British Columbians honouring Canada's veterans will be remembering the sacrifices they made a little differently this year.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Remembrance Day ceremonies have moved online, including the annual gathering at Vancouver's Victory Square.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the ceremony LIVE @ 10:30 a.m.

While that ceremony normally draws thousands of people, the cenotaph in Victory Square will be closed to the public to avoid a crowd. Instead, city officials have urged residents to "remember in place" this year.

"There will be no parade or screens for viewing the ceremony on site," the city said in an information bulletin earlier this month.

"A limited number of official wreaths will be placed. No other wreaths will be placed this year, and members of the public should not gather after the ceremony to place their poppy on the cenotaph."

Across B.C., the Royal Canadian Legion has encouraged people to watch their local ceremony on TV or "on a local legion branch Facebook page."

"Normally, we recognize this important day by gathering at cenotaphs and spending time with the veterans, armed forces members and merchant marines in our lives who have served our country. This year, the best way we can honour veterans is by attending virtual ceremonies and keeping ourselves and our community safe," Premier John Horgan said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"For generations, Canadians have bravely risked their lives to protect ours. They have sacrificed so much to build a better world. Let’s pay tribute to them today and every day by doing everything we can to keep ourselves and others safe – and build our province back stronger than ever."

The ceremony outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria is also expected to be small. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin is expected to attend the ceremony, which will include a prayer and the customary laying of wreathes.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel