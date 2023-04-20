Remembering Ethan Bespflug: Celebration of life for 17-year-old bus stabbing victim to be held in Surrey

A 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus is being honoured at a celebration of life on Thursday.

Ethan Bespflug is being remembered by his family as a kind and loving son and brother.

Bespflug has been described as being kind and gentle.

His mother says he wouldn’t hesitate to help friends, family and neighbors when they needed it. That’s how his loved ones want him to be remembered.

Bespflug was on his way home to meet his mother before he was attacked on April 11. According to his family, he texted a friend saying he was feeling unsafe shortly before he was stabbed.

Homicide investigators have charged 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko with second-degree murder in connection to the teen's death.

On Tuesday night, a vigil was held just steps away from the crime scene.

Nearly 100 friends and family members attended, laying flowers, candles, and photos.

“It’s like he's speaking through everyone. It shows the magnitude of how much Ethan touched people's lives and who he was, and just the person and the way he lived,” said his mother, Holly Indridson.

Thursday’s celebration of life at Holland Park at 1 p.m. is open to the public.

Anyone wanting to show their support for the family is welcome to attend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Abigail Turner