VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating after the remains of a missing Alberta man were found in southeastern B.C.

Lewis White was last seen in Lethbridge, Alta. on July 23, and was known to be travelling to B.C.

But police say he never arrived at that location, and his vehicle was found three days later near the small community of Yahk.

Search and rescue crews began looking for the missing man, and found his remains Monday morning.

His body was found in the Moyie River, not far from where his vehicle was left.

The circumstances and cause of White's death have not been provided, but Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said there is no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating what happened.