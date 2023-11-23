VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Remain vigilant': Police warn of extortion letters targeting Abbotsford businesses

    Police are warning the public to be vigilant after several businesses in Abbotsford received letters requesting they pay money in exchange for "protection from future violence."

    In a news release Wednesday, the Abbotsford Police Department said the same extortion letters have been circulating around the city over the past week.

    "The letter cites recent reported events in Abbotsford, yet no connection has been confirmed," police said in the release. "Our preliminary investigation indicates that these letters may have been sent en masse to commercial businesses."

    According to authorities, the letter is generic in nature and does not specify the business recipient or indicate a method of payment or contact.

    "Based on the nature of the letter, the AbbyPD wants to remind members of our community not to engage with suspect(s). In this instance, the letter targets multiple businesses in the hopes that one will engage with the suspect(s). As always, the AbbyPD urges members of the community to remain vigilant."

    Anyone who may have received this letter or has information about these attempted extortions is asked to call the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

