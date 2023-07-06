Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change

Warning: this story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing.

When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn’t believe it at first.

“I thought she was a good mother,” said the woman, who cannot be named because of a court ban.

In an exclusive interview with CTV News, the woman said she’s not sure what changed with the foster mom, but believes “something broke her … she couldn’t handle the responsibility.”

Last month, the home where the children lived was described as a “house of horrors” by a judge in Chilliwack. An 11-year-old boy in care died after being beaten in February 2021, but it was just one of many beatings he and his younger sibling endured at the hands of their foster parents.

“I was angry. I was devastated,” the relative said after learning what happened.

Among other forms of suffering, the children were punched, kicked, and hit with belts and pieces of wood. They were forced to eat feces and vomit and drink urine. They were forced to eat dog food.

The Indigenous children, who were under the care of Indigenous foster parents, were often deprived of food. The boy weighed less than 65 pounds at the time of his death.

The former foster parents were sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

“I think they should have got longer. They could be out in eight years,” the relative said, adding that there’s no excuse for what they did, regardless of their past difficulties.

“I grew up that way. I know lots of people who have, and we’ve never hurt … any children,” she said.

The relative said she is angry that no one reported the abuse earlier.

“The family who was doing respite, I don’t know why they did not see what was going on and how it was happening,” she said.

The relative said she’s speaking out because she’s worried what happened to the two children in care will happen again if changes are not put in place.

“I know, personally, of several people who have foster children in their care and a social worker has never ever walked in their door. Once a month, they get a cheque. That’s all that happens,” she said.

She said a periodic visit isn’t enough, as evidenced by another case she is aware of.

“They (the foster parents) cleaned up the dog poo, they cleaned up the diapers. They cleaned up the food that’s all over the floor. They swept and mopped the floor. They did their dishes so when the ministry came, their house was sparkling,” she said, explaining that before the ministry visit, the home was a disaster.

"I’m standing here and I want to make a difference, and I want to see a change … but it’s not happening," she said, adding that despite all that’s happened, there are still not enough checks being done on foster parents.

CTV News requested an interview with the minister of Children and Family Development, but was told she would not be commenting.

In a statement, her ministry said: “As you might expect after such a horrifying situation impacting Indigenous children, the province and FNLC (First Nations Leadership Council) are in direct contact to discuss what happened in this incident. Out of respect for those discussions, we don't have anything further to add.”

The statement adds that “the staff who were directly involved in this case are no longer employed by the ministry.”

Meanwhile, the relative said she is frustrated at the failures at all levels to protect the children.

She is calling for accountability and joining a growing number of people demanding a public inquiry into what happened to the foster children in the "house of horrors."