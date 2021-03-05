VANCOUVER -- California Closets is known for their stunning designs when it comes to maximizing storage and closet space.

Some people may not realize that the team has the ability to reimagine living spaces in every room in the home.

On CTV Morning Live the team traveled to the home of Erin Davis from the Nat & Drew show on 103.5 MOVE FM.

Davis shared some of the images of her basement that were outdated and underutilized.

During the pandemic her family has had to think differently about the space they share.

Her daughter Ainsley was originally slated to travel away for school, but that has now changed.

With more time spent at home, Davis wanted to create a space for her daughter that was truly her own.

That is where the team from California Closets came in.

Their Design Consultant, Zainub Malik, was able to conduct a virtual consultation.

She immediately got to work creating a dreamy bedroom space with ample storage for Ainsley.

Sleek and thoughtful touches were integrated into the custom design so Ainsley could achieve the zen space she had dreamed of.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to see the transformation.

During the pandemic the California Closets team has their clients safety as their highest priority.

Contact them for a free virtual design consultation.