VANCOUVER -- The board of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District held a vote Thursday on a motion to request that the B.C. government to declare a state of emergency due to wildfires.

The motion passed 24-0 with two board members absent.

"It is so clear, with fires everywhere around us, they are literally surrounding us, that every tool in the toolbox has to be used,” said board chair Ken Gillis.

The board previously voted down a similar motion brought forward on July 5, but Gillis says the situation has changed since then.

More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province, with almost 100 of them considered to be out of control.

At an update Thursday, officials with the BC Wildfire Service said they don’t have the resources to provide firefighters and aircraft to each new fire.

"We are unable to commit to all new ignitions which means our focus at this point is on allocating those resources to values of life and safety,” said Kurtis Isfeld.

The dire situation prompting TNRD’s call for the province to escalate the situation.

“We think it’s high time the province declared a state of emergency and went to the federal government and said look we need all the help you can possibly provide us,” Gillis said. “Get some armed forces people out here. We are in a crisis situation.”

Three thousand properties around the province are under mandatory evacuation orders, and 10,000 more are on evacuation alert, with residents told to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

To this point, emergency officials with the province have resisted calls to declare a state of emergency.