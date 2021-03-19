VANCOUVER -- Surrey is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada.

It is a great place for the recreationist with 250 parks, greenways, nature trails and ample bike routes.

PCI Developments has a vision for the Surrey City Centre and it has been coming to life at King George Hub.

The developer has aimed for King George Hub to be the most complete transit-oriented community in the city.

Hub One and Hub Two sold out very quickly.

Plaza One is the latest opportunity for future residents to take part in.

This collection offers community leaving right outside the doorstep.

Manicured walkways, cafes, grocery offer effortless convenience.

The amenities at Plaza One provide even more spaces to enjoy.

Residents will have access to a fitness hub, social hub, family hub and a work hub.

The units themselves boast high quality finishings and large windows for an abundance of natural light.

The urban homes come with a premium Bosch appliance package and modern laminate cabinetry.

The presentation centre is open and Covid-19 safety protocols are being strictly adhered to for those looking to learn more.