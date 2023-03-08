Red Robin fires manager at B.C. restaurant who allegedly berated staff, threw cheese sauce at guest

The assistant manager of a Red Robin restaurant in Prince George has been fired over an altercation on Sunday night that was anything but family-friendly.

Janet Hillgartner described her experience at the restaurant as a “literal nightmare” in a Facebook post Monday, detailing her family’s encounter with a manager who allegedly berated staff and threw cheese sauce at her husband.

She explained to the Prince George Restaurant Review group that her family had decided to go to the restaurant to celebrate her son’s last hockey game of the season, and as a way of distracting her kids from the fact that their dog was being put down the next day.

“The restaurant wasn't overly busy but we were only there a few minutes when an altercation occurred in the kitchen, with the assistant manager swearing loudly and shoving one of the kitchen workers who then walked out,” Hillgartner wrote.

From that point on, she says service “quickly degraded” and her family’s food came out mostly cold and incorrect. In response, they asked the assistant manager to come over to their table.

“When my husband suggested the man apologize for his behaviour towards his staff, he became escalated. He then picked up the cheese sauce and chucked in at my husband’s chest! And proceeded to attack him in our booth!” Hillgartner wrote.

Two large gentlemen intervened and removed the man from the family’s table, according to the post, and Hillgartner says she promptly left the restaurant with her “very traumatized children.”

Hours after she wrote about her experience on Facebook, Red Robin’s Canadian head office in B.C. released a statement.

“We were equally horrified to hear that our guests and a member of our team were treated this way,” wrote the vice president of operations, Brian Crawford. “The manager in question no longer works for us, and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation.”

The Red Robin location was closed on Monday and Tuesday, which Crawford says was done so that a counsellor could come in and offer team members support.

“We will also extend that support to any members of our team who should want further counselling beyond this. Every scheduled team member will be fully paid for this time off to mitigate any impact,” the statement reads.

Hillgartner says her family is OK, but that her children have "decreed that they will never go back" to the restaurant.

"And I can't say I blame them!” Hillgartner said.