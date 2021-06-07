VANCOUVER -- Over 350 million plastic beverage containers were recycled in British Columbia in 2020.

Return-It Express & Go is aiming to make recycling even easier for British Columbians.

Express & Go stations are a convenient option where people can take their unsorted containers to an unstaffed drop-off station.

It is free for people to sign up and create a Return-It Express account.

New users will be joining the already 150 000 British Columbians in their system.

When arriving at the station, recyclers print their labels at the bag label kiosk.

Unsorted containers should be placed in a transparent plastic bag.

Once the bag label is attached, the user enters their unique PIN at the Express and Go station.

The door then unlocks and the bags get dropped inside.

The containers will get sorted and counted and then the Express account is credited with the deposit refund.

Refunds can be sent to a charity as well, if they have an Express account.

Express & Go Stations are currently available at five locations:

Given the enthusiastic response from Express & Go users, there are expansion plans in the works.

