Temperature records are expected to fall across British Columbia's South Coast Wednesday amid unseasonable warm weather in the region.

By noon, Langley and Abbotsford had already seen new records of 29 C, topping the 1999 record by half a degree.

And things are expected to keep warming up in Abbotsford to a balmy 31 C. The same daily high is expected in Chilliwack, according to Environment Canada, while Langley and Pitt Meadows are expected to see highs of 25 C.

A high of 31 C is also in the forecast for Squamish, which would set a new record for the community.

Most areas closer to the coast are expected to see the mercury reach the mid-20s. The eastern part of Vancouver Island will likely see similar conditions, the agency said.

And with no rain in the forecast anytime soon, the B.C. River Forecast Centre is sounding the alarm about possible drought across the province in the coming weeks.

Those dry conditions do not bode well for this year's wildfire season, with crews already taking precautions in parts of B.C. after a lack of spring rain caused the fire risk to soar.

With files from The Canadian Press