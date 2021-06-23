VICTORIA -- Victoria, B.C., is a destination that celebrates the land and sea.

Restrictions have eased and that means British Columbians now have the opportunity to reconnect with Victoria.

Victoria boasts a variety of options for everyone from outdoor enthusiasts to those who prefer pure relaxation.

When it comes to outdoor recreation, Victoria has plenty to explore.

Hiking, diving, kayaking, fishing and golfing are activities that can be enjoyed almost year-round due to the mild climate.

For those who wish to combine a marine adventure with a bucket-list experience, whale watching tours operate from the Inner Harbour.

Prince of Whales Whale & Marine Life Adventures operate these tours year-round. Their onboard mariners and educators will provide insight into the wildlife that is spotted along the tour.

Right now the team at Prince of Whales has partnered with the Royal BC Museum. Each tour includes free admission to the Orcas: Our Shared Future exhibit.

After a day of adventure, Victoria boasts a bustling dining and drink scene.

Local chefs take full advantage of the local ingredients and bounties nature offers. There are tons of patios to kick back and relax after a day of exploring.

Breweries, cideries and distilleries can be found throughout the city. There are plenty of delicious and award-winning brews to try.

Visitors can cross off many spots along the BC Ale Trail.

The brewery scene ranges from historic gems like Canada's oldest brewpub, Spinnakers, to newer locations to discover, like Whistle Buoy Brewing.

For those looking to explore what Victoria has to offer there is a special promotion available: Visitors booking two consecutive nights at participating hotels will recieve a $75 Visa reward card.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to get some vacation inspiration.