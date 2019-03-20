

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are looking for help identifying a suspect in a February ATM robbery in the City Centre neighbourhood.

Police say a woman was using an ATM on Feb. 24, 2019 at around 7 p.m. when she a man approached he from behind.

He allegedly threatened her with a weapon and demanded she withdraw money from her account.

Mounties say the man fled east and was last seen near Whalley Boulevard and 102 Avenue, where it's thought he might have gotten into a cab.

The suspect is described as a tall, white male with a slim build and facial hair. He was seen wearing a two-tone grey winter jacket, light coloured pants and globes.

Anyone who may have more information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.