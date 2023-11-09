VANCOUVER
    • Recognize this man? RCMP release sketch of Burnaby break-in suspect

    Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a Burnaby home last week. Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a Burnaby home last week.

    Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a Burnaby home last week.

    In a news release Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said the break-and-enter happened at a townhouse complex on 18th Avenue in the Edmonds area at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

    "The man entered the home through a patio door while several people were home. When a resident heard the man enter and yelled at him, the suspect quickly left," Mounties said in the release, adding that nothing was stolen and no weapons were seen.

    The suspect is described as a tall man between 25 and 35 years old, with a thin build and a dark beard.

    Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP. An information line has been set up and can be reached at 604-646-9511.

