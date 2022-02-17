Recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP release surveillance video of break-in suspect

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police say action is 'imminent,' urge protesters to leave

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell warned Thursday that action to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core is 'imminent' and urged protesters that if they want to leave on their own terms, now is the time to do it.

Crews secure fencing to shore up the existing gates along Wellington Street on Parliament Hill, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa

Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.

'Progress' in ending protests precarious, feds say, as MPs debate use of Emergencies Act

Federal officials say that while 'progress' is being made towards bringing the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa to an end, the situation remains 'precarious' as MPs are sent to work through the weekend debating the government’s use of the Emergencies Act, before voting on Monday. 'While we have made progress… I would suggest that at this fragile moment, it is precarious,' said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

Novavax vaccine authorized for use in Canada

Health Canada has authorized the use of the Novavax vaccine in Canada. The two-dose vaccine showed 90 per cent effectiveness in protecting clinical trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener