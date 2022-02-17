Recognize this man? Burnaby RCMP release surveillance video of break-in suspect

Mounties in Burnaby have released surveillance video of a man they say is suspected of breaking into a home while the owner was present back in December.

The video shows a man wearing a grey sweater, a blue disposable face mask and a hat with the word "Polar" on it walking up to the front door of the home near the intersection of Stanley Crescent and Canada Way.

He rings the doorbell twice and knocks on the door twice, receiving no response. He then leaves the frame of the video.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the man seen in the video is suspected of breaking into the home around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. The break-in took place after the surveillance video of the suspect was recorded, police confirmed.

One resident was home during the break-in, police said, adding that it's not clear whether the suspect realized anyone was home.

“I am confident that someone can identify this suspect from the photos and video provided,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, of the Burnaby RCMP, in the release.

“If you recognize this person, please help us and the victim by contacting police.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 21-43648, police said.