

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in the City Centre area in the spring.

According to the RCMP, two men entered a convenience store in 12000 block of 82 Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on May 11. Police said one of the suspects produced a gun, and the men stole several items before leaving the scene.

The suspects were last seen getting into a black sedan driven by a third man, which then fled eastward on 80 Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with a heavy build. He was wearing a black and yellow traffic vest, a grey Under Armour baseball cap and sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man in his mid-20s with a slim build. Investigators said that suspect was wearing a dark fisherman-style cap and a white and blue striped shirt at the time of the robbery.

Surrey's Robbery Unit also released surveillance photos of the two men.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has other information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.