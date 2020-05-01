VANCOUVER -- > Tomato sauce ingredients

1 fl. oz. extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup yellow onion, medium dice

3/4 cup peeled carrot, medium dice

1/4 cup celery, medium dice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup basil, chopped

1 tsp. chili flakes

1/2 cup red wine

1.5 L canned tomatoes

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. water

salt and pepper to taste

Tomato sauce directions

1. Pre heat a large pot on medium heat.

2. Add one fluid ounce of olive oil to the pot. Ensure its not too hot or it will burn the oil.

3. Saute the onion until soft and add the carrots. Continue to stir the vegetables so they cook evenly.

4. Add celery and continue to saute for two more minutes.

5. Add garlic and chili flakes and saute for one minute, then deglaze with the wine.

6. Reduce wine by 50 per cent.

7. Add canned tomatoes, basil and parsley and stew for 45 minutes on medium heat.

8. Add honey.

9. Puree the mixture using a hand blender or blender.

10. Mix the water and cornstarch together, add to your tomato sauce and return to the heat for two minutes. This will stop the sauce from separating

11. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Meatball ingredients

1.5 lb. thick grind ground beef

1/2 cup yellow onion, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. caynne

1/2 tsp. chili flakes

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1 whole egg

1/2 cup Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped

3 tbsp. olive oil

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 tbsp. honey

1/4 cup chicken stock (but can use water, or beef or vegetable stock)

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Meatball directions

1. Mix all the by hand ingredients in a large mixing bowl until well mixed.

2. Line a baking tray with parchment paper,

3. Roll the meatball mix into 1.5 fl. oz. balls and place on the baking sheet. Do not crowd the meatballs.

4. Bake the meatballs at 420 degrees for 12 minutes.