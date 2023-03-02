Recent refugees among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C. Interior

Two of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning were refugees who recently immigrated to Canada, authorities have confirmed.

The crash happened on Highway 5 outside the community of Clearwater, about 125 kilometres north of Kamloops.

B.C. Highway Patrol said two Ford pickup trucks and a Ford SUV were involved in the collision.

"The initial investigation determined that a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck from Alberta crossed over the center line and side-swiped a Ford F550 truck hauling a trailer before colliding head-on with a Ford Escape," Insp. Chad Badry said in a news release.

All three of the deceased were in the Escape, as were two survivors who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the F150 driver was taken to hospital as well, but was not seriously hurt. The driver of the F550 was not injured.

The collision closed the highway for several hours as police gathered evidence, but has since reopened. B.C. Highway Patrol said it remains unclear why the pickup truck from Alberta crossed into oncoming traffic, but said road conditions were not a factor.

The F150 driver is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Mounties asked anyone with information on the crash – including "anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving" – to come forward.