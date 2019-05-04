

CTV News Vancouver





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling three President's Choice products due the possibility that they could contain glass pieces.

The nation-wide recall covers PC's 250ml jars of Creamy Horseradish (UPC 0 60383 69304 6), 400ml jars of Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce (UPC 0 60383 99378 8) and 250ml jars of PC Black Label Lemon Curd (UPC 0 60383 16670 0).

"Check to see if you have recalled product in your home," the CFIA said, adding that these products should not be consumed.

"Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased."

The recall was triggered by Loblaw Companies Limited, which owns PC.

There have been no reported injuries so far.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which it said could lead to the recall of other products.