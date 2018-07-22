

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling two varieties of No Name chicken products as well as Christie brand "Ritz Bits Sandwiches" that could be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall covers 907-gram packages of chicken nuggets sold at Loblaws-owned stores with the UPC code 0 60383 89685 0 and a best before date of May 15, 2019.

No Name's 1.81-kilogram "$10 Chicken Fries" could also be contaminated, the agency said. Affected packages have an expiry date of March 23, 2019 and the UPC code 0 60249 01411 4.

Cheese- and pizza-flavoured "Ritz Bits Sandwiches" are also being recalled over a salmonella risk. The alert applies to 180-gram packages as well as six-packs and the "mini," 42-gram version of the snack.

The CFIA says recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," the agency said.

"Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis."

Anyone who with thinks they might have become sick after eating a recalled food product should call their doctor.

Up-to-date information about all food recalls in Canada is available on the CFIA website.