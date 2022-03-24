Recall for oysters sold in B.C. expanded over possible norovirus contamination: Health Canada

A recall for specific varieties of oysters sold in B.C. was expanded by Health Canada following reports of possible norovirus contamination.

The latest notice, posted Wednesday, said Chef Creek Oysters by Stellar Bay Shellfish were recalled from stores. The products were sold in B.C., but may have been distributed to other provinces as well.

Health Canada said the recall was prompted by the results of a Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. Illnesses connected to consumption of the products were reported, but Health Canada didn't say how many people got sick.

The impacted oysters were harvested in Deep Bay, which is off the east coast of Vancouver Island, on March 7.

Anyone who has the recalled oysters should throw them out or return them to the store. Those who think they became sick from eating the oysters should call their doctor.

Earlier this week, Health Canada issued a recall notice for three other varieties of oysters harvested in that area and sold by Stellar Bay Shellfish.

Those recalls included:

Kusshi oysters, harvested and processed on March 7, 10 and 14

Large Kusshi oysters, harvested and processed on March 7, 8 and 14

Stellar Bay Gold oysters, harvested and processed on March 7

Last week, Vancouver Coastal Health said it has seen an increase in norovirus cases associated with eating raw B.C. oysters. In just a four-day period, more than 50 people reported having "acute gastrointestinal illness" after ingesting raw oysters, VCH said in a news release Friday.

VCH wouldn't confirm whether the recent norovirus cases it reported and the recall are related. However, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the illnesses that prompted its investigation were reported in B.C.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, cramping, chills, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and generally emerge between 12 and 48 hours after exposure. The symptoms typically come on quite suddenly and most people feel better within a day or two.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel