A Quebec-based furniture company is recalling a three-drawer dresser that it says "can result in death or injuries to children" and has been linked to one fatality in the U.S.

South Shore Furniture said in a tweet Thursday that the "Libra" chest could tip over if it isn't secured to a wall.

Health Canada, which also distributed the warning on its website, said the product weighs some 25 kilograms and comes in nine different colours.

"As of April 30, 2019, the company has received no reports of the chest tipping over in Canada. In the United States, two incident reports, one involving a death and one involving minor injuries, have been reported to South Shore Furniture," Health Canada said.

According to South Shore's website, the company's products can be bought at several big-name online retailers including Wayfair, Walmart, Staples, Home Depot and Lowes, but it's unclear where the Libra chest specifically can be bought.

The following model numbers are included in the recall: 3146033, 3070033, 3159033, 3050033, 3113033, 10430, 10433, 10680 and 10682.

Health Canada said those who own one of these dressers should stop using it and contact the company at 1-855-215-4932 to receive a free repair kit they can use to secure the chest.

The agency said nearly 7,000 Libra dressers have been sold in Canada, 310,000 in the U.S. and about 5,600 in Mexico.