

CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver real estate agent has been reprimanded after claiming a house was built in 2006 – even though it's actually four decades old.

Re/Max agent Steven Sion Hok Oei committed professional misconduct when he misrepresented the listing, according to a Real Estate Council of B.C. decision posted online this week.

"He represented that the house on the property had been built in 2006 when he knew or ought to have known that it was originally constructed in 1976," the summary reads.

A disciplinary committee has ordered Oei to fork over a $5,000 penalty and $1,500 in additional enforcement expenses. He's also been given an official reprimand and must complete a remedial education course on real estate trading services.

Oei was working for Andrews Realty Ltd. at the time, but is currently with Star-West Realty Ltd. Both are Re/Max real estate brokerages.