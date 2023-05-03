'Really terrifying': B.C. couple robbed at gunpoint in Mexico

A B.C. couple says they’re lucky to be alive after they were robbed of everything they own by heavily-armed men in Mexico recently.

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor spend the winters travelling throughout Mexico while living in their camper van.

Last Monday, the couple was making the trek back to the Okanagan, when they thought they were being pulled over by police outside the city of Zacatecas.

“Everything happened very quickly, in about two or three minutes. But very quickly we realized we weren’t dealing with the police,” said Fillier.

They said a group of men wearing black bulletproof vests, and carrying large guns forced the couple to hand over everything they own, including their van -- the vehicle the pair has called home for 6 years.

“There were shots fired, the one guy shot his gun off a few times next to Braden and that was really terrifying,” Fillier recalls.

The couple were then left stranded on the side of a dirt road in rural Mexico.

“I didn’t even have a T-shirt on, we were basically just in shock,” said Taylor.

But their shock quickly turned to relief as police cruisers, along with the mayor, who had been chasing the robbers, pulled up. The pair were taken back to town, where they were given shocking news.

"The policemen that were chasing the two stolen vehicles and then subsequently our vehicle, ended up getting in a firefight with these men, I think just a little bit down the road. Four of them were shot and one of them was killed,” said Taylor

"That was pretty devastating to us, to know that that happened just after we were kind of involved in the situation and we felt somewhat responsible,” he added.

The couple decided to create an online fundraiser for the family of the fallen officer.

Despite the ordeal, the couple says they don’t want their story to overshadow the good parts of Mexico.

"This is a terrible experience, but 99.9 per cent of our experiences in Mexico with the people who are from Mexico have been like nothing but honestly joyous -- and nobody gets to hear about that side of Mexico,” she said.

The pair have since been put up in a hotel and given food and new clothes by officials as they wait for their new passports. Their next adventure will involve finding a new place to live as they return to Canada without their home.

A fundraiser to help cover the costs of their stolen items has also been started.