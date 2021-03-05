VANCOUVER -- SkinONE Medical Aesthetics is located in West Vancouver.

The team uses the latest technology and provides services to help guests improve their physical and emotional well-being.

Dr. Jennifer Klok, Medical Director at SkinONE, joined CTV Morning Live to talk about the increased interest in injectables during the pandemic.

Many people have spent more time looking at their reflection on Zoom and virtual meetings.

Dr. Klok shared that injectables like Botox and Dysport can be a great option to help skin look visibly smoother.

When considering injectables people should be aware of the credentials of their injector.

SkinONE has an all star team.

Dr. Klok is a well-trained Plastic Surgeon and Dr. Cindy Huang has learned some of the best techniques from experts around the globe.

On the show Dr. Klok talked about the importance of a personalized skincare routine.

SkinONE has a vast array of pharmaceutical grade products and a consultation can ensure you find the right items to suit your needs.

Scott Gilbert, Business Director at SkinONE, talked about some of the latest trending treatments.

With frequent virtual meetings, services like BBL, Halo, and Fillers have become quite popular.

To hear more from the SkinONE team check out the videos from CTV Morning Live.