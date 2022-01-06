Reach your Health and Wellness Resolutions with the Latest Tech

VANCOUVER -

Many people have set new health and wellness goals for 2022.

Roopsy Sharma, district leader at Best Buy Canada, shared how some of the latest tech is designed to help Canadians reach those goals.

Here were her top picks:

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds II Truly Wireless Earbuds: A good night's rest is very beneficial for overall health and wellness. The Bose Sleepbuds II play content from the Bose Sleep app, which includes nature sounds, tranquil tones, and white noise. These are clinically proven to help people fall asleep faster.

Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device: Many people will be ramping up their fitness routines, which means more aching muscles. This percussion massage device is equipped with a 40W motor and a 18V rechargeable battery. It is designed to get deep into the muscles for targeted relief.

Insignia Air Fryer: Fried food favourites can be cooked with less oil than a conventional deep fryer. The Insignia air fryer uses circulating hot air to crisp and brown foods.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools and Voice Assistant: This elevated fitness tracker detects electrodermal activity with an on-wrist EDA Scan app for stress management. It can also track calories burned, skin temperature, sleep, steps, and more.

A health and wellness guide is available on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse incredible deals until Jan. 20.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.