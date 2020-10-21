VANCOUVER -- Fitness World is a gym that has opened select locations across British Columbia.

It is offering new programs and enhanced safety measures.

When it comes to safety, members will be able to take advantage of contactless check-in with the Fitness World app.

Club cleaning is in effect throughout the day and guests will find ample hand washing and sanitizer stations.

Fitness World offers an array of amenities such as comprehensive speciality classes, personal training, plus cutting-edge cardio and weight training equipment.

The club is following the direction of B.C. health authorities so at present not all club amenities are available, but members will be informed of any change in status.

At Fitness World there is a strong focus on community.

Reaching any fitness goal takes dedication to routine.

The club community supports, motivates and empowers each other every step of the way.

Fitness World has a strong focus on offering low cost memberships with high value.

They are committed to providing fitness that is accessible to all, offering starting rates as low as $7.50 bi-weekly.

Correction: