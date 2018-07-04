Mounties have begun the process of removing the activists suspended in air underneath the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, where they have been blocking oil tanker traffic since early Tuesday morning.

Video from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter shows a handful of RCMP officers gathered on the catwalk, executing what appears to be a risky and technical extraction operation.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed officers are in the process of "apprehending and removing" the activists dangling below the bridge, but did not provide any details on how.

"Public safety is the priority, both for the protesters and for the police," the detachment said on Twitter.

It's already been more than 36 hours since a dozen pipeline opponents from Greenpeace Canada climbed onto the bridge before sunrise to launch the blockade.

Seven of them rappelled down far enough to stop tankers from reaching or leaving Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal, while the other five provided support from the catwalk.

On Wednesday morning, protesters said they were well-fed, warm and comfortable, and that they had "no plans on leaving any time soon."

Emma Jackson said the dramatic aerial blockade is part of an ongoing response to the federal government's highly controversial $4.5-billion purchase of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

"It doesn't matter that Justin Trudeau has decided to make taxpayers into the shareholders of this project, it still will not go forward," Jackson said in a Facebook video. "This resistance movement, if anything, is stronger than ever because of this recent decision."

After more than 36 hours an RCMP extraction team are right above my anchor.



Whatever happens the resistance to this destructive project will just continue to grow.



Water is more important than oil. #NoTMX #StopPipelines #cdnpoli #bcpoli — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) July 4, 2018

Kinder Morgan did not provide a schedule of tanker arrivals or departures early on in the protest, but has since confirmed that one vessel, the Serene Sea, has been trapped inside Burrard Inlet as a result of Greenpeace's blockade.

"A vessel loaded with crude oil departed our Westridge Marine Terminal and is now waiting for suitable conditions at its Port of Vancouver designated mooring location," a spokesperson for Trans Mountain told CTV News in an email.

"We respect the right to peacefully demonstrate and there are many ways to express opinions in a safe and lawful manner. It is unfortunate that the actions of these individuals have caused disruptions to vessels and individuals that transit to and from the waters east of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, including customers from our terminal and the other marine cargo terminals."

A spokesperson for Port of Vancouver said deep sea vessels and some other boats, such as sail boats with high masts, have been unable to cross underneath the Ironworkers bridge because of the protesters and their banners.

Shorter vessels such as tugboats, barges and small commercial vessels are still able to go back and forth.

North Vancouver RCMP said the activists could face mischief charges after they return to solid ground. They could also be charged with impeding the safe movement of a vessel under Sec. 121 of the Canada Shipping Act, an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $1-million fine.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber