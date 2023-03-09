RCMP watchdog investigates handling of environmental protests

The RCMP watchdog is beginning an investigation into the handling of natural resource protests across British Columbia.

On Thursday, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) posted to its website that it has begun a "systemic investigation" into the activities and operations of the B.C. RCMP's Community-Industry Response Group.

The CRCC wrote that the investigation will review whether the officers met legal standards, policy requirements, and leading practice while engaging with protesters on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory, on Salisbury Creek Forestry Road in the Kootenays and in the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island.

The investigation comes hours after lawyers filed a class action lawsuit concerning Mounties and their actions toward demonstrators and media members at Fairy Creek in 2021.

"We're bringing this class action to vindicate those Charter rights and to ensure a level of accountability on the part of the RCMP," said Halla Ahmed, an attorney at Branch MacMaster LLP.

The class action alleges that the RCMP's policies and tactics in enforcing a court-ordered injunction at Fairy Creek violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms' protection of freedom of the press and peaceful assembly.

The claim also targets the RCMP's use of an exclusion zone and catch-and-release policies.

The RCMP would not answer questions or comment on the details of the lawsuit, but did respond with a statement.

"As this matter is before the courts and the RCMP is subject to it, it would be inappropriate for us to comment," wrote the RCMP.

"Once served, the Department of Justice reviews all notices of claim and a statement of defence for the RCMP is issued through the appropriate court process."

The RCMP made over 1,100 arrests while enforcing an injunction against the blockades granted to the Teal-Jones Group, the logging company that holds the harvesting licence in the Fairy Creek area.