RCMP urge suspect in Kamloops credit card fraud to come forward

Mounties are asking the suspect believed to be involved in a credit card fraud case in Kamloops last month to come forward.

Kamloops RCMP released a photo of the suspect in hopes they will turn themselves in or that someone else will recognize them after they were caught on surveillance video using a lost or stolen credit card at a store just before noon on April 18.

"A person who was not the rightful owner of the card was captured on security footage using it at a store on the 1600 block of Summit Drive," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Friday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-13176.