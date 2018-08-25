

CTV Vancouver





Breaking up is hard to do.

A 42-year-old B.C. man sought help with the uncomfortable task earlier this month from an unlikely source: The RCMP.

Last week, Mounties in the Chase area were called to speak to a woman about not attending her ex-boyfriend's residence anymore. But it turns out the woman didn't know that the relationship had ended, police said in a news release Friday.

After officers broke the news, the woman said she understood they are no longer together and that she would no longer contact the man.