VANCOUVER -- Police are trying to identify five people believed to be responsible for stealing a Christmas tree from the University of British Columbia campus earlier this month.

The tree was snatched from the lobby of a building on Gray Avenue, where it had been "decorated to bring joy to the residents during these challenging times," according to a news release from the University RCMP detachment.

Video captured a group of men putting the tree into an Evo vehicle on Dec. 2, then leaving the area.

Weeks later, authorities said it's still unclear who stole the tree, which was never returned.

University RCMP also released five images of men they would like to identify and speak with regarding the theft. Mounties asked anyone with information to call the detachment's non-emergency line at 604-224-1322.