British Columbia RCMP could not confirm Sunday whether autopsies of the bodies believed to be the two suspects wanted in a trio of murders in the province's north had been completed.

They did say, however, that they expect to make an announcement in the case on Monday.

Bodies believed to be those of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were located near the Nelson River in northern Manitoba on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Manitoba RCMP said they had found "an item" that could be relevant to their investigation.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in an email to the Canadian Press that six officers completed a ground search on Friday around the area near Gillam, Man., where McLeod and Schmegelsky are believed to have been found dead.

The autopsies to confirm the identities of the bodies and cause of death are being conducted in Winnipeg.

Manaigre said the area of the search extended to where a burned-out vehicle the pair travelled in was dumped, about eight kilometres from where the bodies were found.

He did not say what the item found Friday was, but said it “may be of interest to the investigation” and “will have to be examined to determine its relevance.”

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck. They were also wanted in the murder of a young tourist couple -- Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese -- in northern B.C.

