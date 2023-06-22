RCMP station officers at home of dog owner falsely accused of animal abuse in Richmond, B.C.

Mounties have been stationed outside a Richmond, B.C., home where they say a dog owner is being "mercilessly harassed" over false allegations of animal cruelty propagated on posters in the community and further spread online.

In the past three days, the local RCMP has received multiple calls to attend the home and has opened at least one mischief investigation related to the property, according to a statement issued Thursday.

"As a result of the constant harassment of the resident, Richmond RCMP placed officers outside of the residence to preserve public safety and inform the public that the dog abuse allegations are unfounded," the media release form the Richmond RCMP says.

“Our officers observed a steady stream of people coming by, some of whom were aggressive and confrontational with police.”

Allegations that a dog named Hugo was being abused and neglected at the home have been investigated by the BC SPCA and the City of Richmond and deemed to be unfounded, police note.

Posters put up around the city by “citizens who care about animals,” claimed Hugo was often left outside without food or water, and that his enclosure was "scattered with poop."

The notices gave the address where Hugo’s owner lived, and also urged the public to call the mayor’s office about the situation. Images of the posters were also posted on Facebook and Reddit, spreading the false allegations further.

The City of Richmond took to Twitter Wednesday to say the dog was "safe and well cared for" adding the hashtag #HUGOISFINE.

Spokesperson Clay Adams told CTV News the mayors office received dozens of calls, emails and voicemails as a result, describing some of them as “angry, emotional and abusive."

The BC SPCA and city bylaw officers visited the address, and concluded that no abuse was taking place, Adams said. “Hugo is essentially an outdoor dog,” Adams explained, and said the owner told the SPCA Hugo sleeps inside most nights.

Hugo has the run of the yard, there was food and water present, and he was deemed to be overweight, not starving, Adams continued.

According to the city, Hugo’s owner was cooperative and supplied veterinary records that showed a clean bill of health.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja.