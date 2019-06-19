

CTV News Vancouver





Police in the Fraser Valley are asking the public to keep an eye out for an 18-year-old Hope woman who has been missing for six days.

Investigators from the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said Keely Reeze Loewen was last in contact with a family member on June 13. They believe she may have traveled to Chilliwack, and are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police describe Loewen as Indigenous, with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 141 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on Loewen’s whereabouts is asked to call Hope RCMP at 604-869-5570. Anonymous tips can also be provided via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.