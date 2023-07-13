RCMP seek help to identify driver in Coquitlam hit-and-run

Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in Coquitlam last month.

In a news release Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP said the driver fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision that caused "extensive" damage to the meridian fencing along Pinetree Way.

Officers responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. on June 9 near Lincoln and Anson avenues.

"A dark grey Honda CR-V was travelling southbound on Pinetree Way when it collided with the metal meridian fencing separating the lanes of travel," Mounties said in the release, adding that the driver of the vehicle got out to assess the damage before leaving the area. The driver also left the vehicle's bumper at the scene of the collision.

The driver is described as a white woman between 50 and 60 years old, with short blonde hair.

"We know the driver is aware of the collision," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins. "We are asking the driver to do the right thing, and contact our investigators."

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area on June 9 is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-15062.