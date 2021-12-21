RCMP searching for suspicious man who approached teen twice in North Vancouver

Mounties in North Vancouver are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious man who allegedly approached the same teen twice in as many days.

Officials said on Nov. 18 around 7 p.m., an adult man approached a 14-year-old boy while walking on a trail near Blueridge Elementary School.

The man allegedly asked the teen to accompany him to help him find his dog.

The following afternoon, police said the man once again approached the same teenager, this time around 4 p.m. on a walking trail near Seymour Heights Elementary School.

“We have no reason to believe there is any heightened risk to the public at this time,” said Const. Kelly McIntyre of the North Vancouver RCMP in a news release. “However, we would like to speak with the man.”

On Tuesday, officials released a composite sketch of the man, who is described as white, in his mid-30s, about 5’7’’ tall, very skinny, with dark brown hair and hazel or brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.