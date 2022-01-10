RCMP searching for B.C. school laptop thief who 'literally stole from children'

Mounties are appealing to the public for help to find a suspect who allegedly stole 30 Chromebooks from a school in Kamloops, B.C. Mounties are appealing to the public for help to find a suspect who allegedly stole 30 Chromebooks from a school in Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Medical helicopter transporting infant crashes in Philadelphia

A pilot crash landed a medical helicopter Tuesday without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church, authorities and a witness said.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener