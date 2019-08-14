RCMP say a man shot by police outside a shelter in the Whalley area of Surrey Wednesday morning had been chasing another man with a machete before officers opened fire.

Police were called to the stretch of 135 A Street, also known as the Whalley Strip, just after 4 a.m.

“Surrey RCMP received a call that there was a male chasing another male with a machete in an alley,” the BC RCMP said in a news release. “Police officers responded and located a man they believe matched the suspect description. During the course of the interaction with the individual, police officers fired their service pistols, striking the man.”

CTV News spoke with a man who was working in the area at the time of the shooting. He believes the victim may have been wielding the machete as he tried to get stolen personal possessions back after allegedly being robbed. The man says he heard about five or six shots.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV in an email that the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. Police say nobody else was hurt.

Police officers closed 135A Street between 106 Avenue and 108 Avenue as officers and forensic investigators combed through the scene Wednesday morning. They appeared to be focused on an area just outside the Lookout Society’s Gateway Shelter where personal possessions lay scattered on the ground.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV shows a serious police response with multiple police flooding the area around the time of the shooting.

The stretch where the shooting happened has been a focal point for homelessness in Surrey and has shelter services, a safe consumption site, and several businesses — many of which were forced to close Wednesday morning to allow the investigation to unfold.

Investigators from B.C.’s police watchdog, the IIO, were also on scene Wednesday.

"We are doing a canvas right now to attempt to obtain further evidence from witnesses," IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald told CTV by phone from Nova Scotia. "We’re also looking for any video evidence as that’s incredibly important in circumstances such as this."

Police have not said when the usually busy stretch of road is likely to re-open.