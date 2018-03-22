RCMP responding to 'suspicious occurrence' near Surrey tax centre
RCMP officers are seen wearing gas masks while responding a "suspicious occurrence" in Surrey on March 22, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:19PM PDT
Mounties in Surrey say they're responding to a "suspicious occurrence" near a tax centre in the area of King George Boulevard and 98 Avenue.
The details of the incident are unclear, but several officers were seen wearing gas masks.
Emergency Health Services has also set up a staging are in the parking lot of a nearby school.
Police have closed 134 Street between 96 and 98 avenues.