

CTV News Vancouver





After a month of investigation failed to yield any arrests, Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance video of an arson that took place in the city back in June.

In the video, a person can be seen lighting something on fire and tossing it into a car through its open passenger-side door. The suspect flees on foot as the fire spreads throughout the vehicle's interior.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on June 24. Police were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department in responding to reports of a vehicle fire on Pearson Road.

When crews arrived, they found a red Mini Cooper engulfed in flames.

Police describe the suspect in the video as approximately 6 feet tall with a heavier build. The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hoodie with the hood up, light-coloured pants and a pair of dark running shoes at the time of the incident.

In releasing the footage, police also appealed to the public or help identifying the suspect.

"Someone in the community must recognize our arson suspect," said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a release. "The suspect, who may be recognizable to someone due to his clothing or stature, seems to carry himself in a unique and distinctive manner as he jogs away from the scene."

Anyone who can provide additional information about the incident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.