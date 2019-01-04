

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase across Highway 1 and through the Fraser Valley Thursday evening.

Surrey RCMP learned of an alleged assault-in-progress in a white BMW sedan travelling westbound towards Chilliwack on the highway.

The vehicle was eventually tracked down by a Lower Mainland Police Dog Service officer in Chilliwack, but when he attempted to pull the driver over, police allege the BMW reversed, smashed into the officer's vehicle, and sped off down the highway towards Langley.

Police say they suspected the assault victim was still in the BMW and deployed a spike belt across the highway to stop the sedan, out of an "abundance of caution" for the victim.

Surrey RCMP say the driver was arrested near 232nd street, while the BMW was towed away after blowing several tires.

The passenger was found safe in the car, while the driver will appear in court later today.