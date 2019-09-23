The Surrey RCMP officer being sued for taking an inmate's turban off his head was enforcing an official policy, according to a statement of defence filed in the case.

The encounter in question happened in June 2017 when Kanwaljit Singh, 37, was being taken to a holding cell at the Surrey detachment.

In Singh's lawsuit, he accuses Sgt. Brian Blair, the officer in charge of the holding area, of violating his Charter rights when his turban was "forcefully" removed.

But a response to the civil claim filed on Sept. 16 denies any misconduct on the officer's part, and alleges Singh had been told multiple times that he couldn't wear his own turban under RCMP policy. The inmate was informed he would be given a replacement head covering upon his request.

According to the document, which was filed on behalf of Blair, as well as B.C.'s minister of public safety and the attorney general of Canada, the incident started when officers arrested Singh on allegations that he threatened his wife and other family members.

The defendants claim Singh wasn't wearing a turban at the time, but that the officers allowed his mother to put one on his head – while notifying him he wouldn't be allowed to keep it on in the cells.

It says when Singh refused to remove the turban, Sgt. Blair was called from his office.

Blair asked Singh two times to remove the turban, the court document claims, before removing it himself.

Singh's lawsuit argues that Blair's actions were insulting to his religious beliefs, and alleges the officers twisted Singh's arm behind his back, causing him physical pain.

It claims the inmate's rights were breached when Blair allegedly violated Sections 7 and 15 of the Charter, which guarantee his right to security and his right to be treated equally and without discrimination.

As a result of this interaction, Singh's dignity was hurt, he lost self-respect, he was embarrassed and he felt physical and psychological injury, according to his lawsuit.

In response, the defendants argue Blair only "removed the plaintiff's turban and searched his hair to safeguard the safety and security of the plaintiff, the RCMP officers and Surrey cell guards and staff and other detainees."

It adds the officers were "acting in good faith," and were not guilty of dishonesty, gross negligence, or malicious or willful misconduct.

While the defendants deny that Singh's Charter rights were violated, they say any infringement was a reasonable limit under Section 1 of the Character, which allows the government to limit an individual's Charter rights.

Singh has not filed a reply to the response to civil claim.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.