VANCOUVER -- A Kelowna RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a wellness check that resulted in a nursing student being dragged face-down across her apartment lobby last year.

One count of assault has been approved against Const. Lacy Browning, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Monday. She is scheduled to make a court appearance in Kelowna on Sept. 14

The incident happened on Jan. 20, 2020, when police were asked to check on the well-being of Mona Wang.



“I am very grateful that she has been charged and that the Crown did not turn a blind eye,” said Wang in a statement, after the charge was announced.

Surveillance video of the incident later emerged showing Wang being dragged face-down across an apartment building lobby by an RCMP officer, who then steps on her head. Wang was handcuffed and only wearing a bra and leggings at the time.

In her statement on Monday, Wang expressed her frustration that police are involved with wellness checks.

“Marginalized communities deserve respect and access to unstigmatized help and assistance just as the rest of the population,” she said. “I still believe that mental health and addiction issues are a matter of healthcare and should not be responded to solely by the RCMP.”

Wang has already settled a lawsuit against the B.C. RCMP. After the settlement, which happened in June, 2021, Wang said she considered it a compromise, and said that she wouldn’t feel justice is served unless Browning was also charged and not allowed to remain with the RCMP.

